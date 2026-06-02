How to use cilantro in cooking

Cilantro is a versatile herb that can elevate the flavor of any dish with its fresh, zesty taste. While most of us know cilantro for its use in salsas and salads, there are many other creative ways to use it in your meals. This article explores five innovative ways to incorporate cilantro into your cooking routine, adding a new twist to everyday recipes.

Tip 1 Cilantro pesto delight Cilantro pesto is a refreshing take on the classic basil version. Blend fresh cilantro leaves with garlic, nuts, such as almonds or walnuts, olive oil, and Parmesan cheese for a vibrant sauce. This can be used as a pasta dressing, spread on sandwiches, or even drizzled over grilled vegetables. The bright flavor of cilantro adds an unexpected, yet delightful, punch to any dish.

Tip 2 Flavorful cilantro rice Transform plain rice into a flavorful side dish by adding chopped cilantro and lime juice. Cook the rice as usual, and once it's done, mix in the fresh herbs, along with some zest from the lime. This aromatic rice pairs well with Mexican or Indian dishes, and adds an extra layer of taste without much effort.

Advertisement

Tip 3 Refreshing cilantro chutney Cilantro chutney is a staple in many cuisines, thanks to its versatility and ease of preparation. Blend cilantro leaves with green chilies, mint leaves, lemon juice, and spices like cumin for a tangy condiment that goes well with snacks like samosas or pakoras. You can also use this chutney as a marinade for tofu or paneer before grilling.

Advertisement

Tip 4 Zesty cilantro dressing Make your salads more exciting by whipping up a zesty cilantro dressing. Blend together yogurt or sour cream with chopped cilantro, lime juice, garlic powder, salt, and pepper until smooth. This creamy dressing goes beautifully with mixed greens, or even as a dip for fresh vegetables.