5 delicious aloo masala recipes you must try

Aloo masala is a staple in most Indian households, thanks to its versatility and deliciousness. The dish, which is made from potatoes and a medley of spices, can be enjoyed with anything from puris to parathas. Here are five exciting aloo masala recipes that will add a new twist to this classic dish. Each recipe offers a unique flavor profile, making them perfect for any meal.

Dish 1 Spicy aloo masala with mustard seeds This version of aloo masala uses mustard seeds for an extra layer of flavor. The seeds are tempered in hot oil before adding potatoes and spices like turmeric and chili powder. The result is a spicy, tangy dish that goes well with rice or flatbreads. The mustard seeds add a distinctive crunch and enhance the overall taste of the potatoes.

Dish 2 Aloo masala with coconut milk Adding coconut milk to aloo masala gives it a creamy texture and subtle sweetness. This variation uses ingredients like curry leaves, ginger, and green chilies for flavoring. The coconut milk balances the spices, making it an ideal dish for those who prefer milder flavors. It pairs well with steamed rice or dosas.

Dish 3 Aloo masala stuffed parathas For those who love stuffed breads, aloo masala stuffed parathas are an excellent choice. The spiced potato mixture is stuffed into whole wheat dough before rolling out into flatbreads and cooking on a griddle. These parathas are crispy on the outside and soft on the inside, making them perfect for breakfast or lunch.

Dish 4 Tangy aloo masala with tamarind This tangy version of aloo masala incorporates tamarind paste for an extra zing. Along with potatoes, it uses ingredients like cumin seeds and coriander powder to create a rich flavor profile. The tamarind adds acidity that cuts through the spices, making it an excellent accompaniment to plain rice or pulao.