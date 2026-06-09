5 delicious ways to cook with aloe vera

Dish 1

Aloe vera salad with citrus twist

Aloe vera salad is a refreshing dish that combines the gel-like flesh of the plant with citrus fruits like oranges and lemons. The salad is usually seasoned with mint leaves and a dash of honey for sweetness. The citrus elements enhance the natural flavor of aloe vera, while adding vitamin C. This dish is ideal for warm weather, serving as a light appetizer or side dish.