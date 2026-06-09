5 delicious ways to cook with aloe vera
What's the story
Aloe vera is a versatile plant with a number of health benefits. Apart from its well-known skin-soothing properties, aloe vera can also be used in a number of culinary applications. Here, we explore five African dishes that creatively use aloe vera, showcasing the plant's adaptability and nutritional value. From refreshing salads to hearty stews, these dishes highlight aloe vera's unique taste and texture.
Dish 1
Aloe vera salad with citrus twist
Aloe vera salad is a refreshing dish that combines the gel-like flesh of the plant with citrus fruits like oranges and lemons. The salad is usually seasoned with mint leaves and a dash of honey for sweetness. The citrus elements enhance the natural flavor of aloe vera, while adding vitamin C. This dish is ideal for warm weather, serving as a light appetizer or side dish.
Dish 2
Traditional Ethiopian aloe vera stew
In Ethiopia, aloe vera is added to traditional stews called wot. The stew usually has vegetables such as carrots and potatoes, along with spices like berbere for flavor. Aloe vera adds a distinct texture to the stew while absorbing the flavors of the spices. This hearty dish is usually served with injera, a sourdough flatbread that complements its taste.
Dish 3
Aloe vera smoothie delight
Aloe vera smoothie is a nutritious drink that blends the plant's gel with fruits like bananas or mangoes for natural sweetness. The smoothie can also be enhanced with ingredients such as spinach or kale for added nutrients. Blended together, they create a creamy texture that's both refreshing and energizing, perfect for breakfast or an afternoon snack.
Dish 4
West African aloe vera porridge
In some West African countries, aloe vera is added to porridge made from grains like millet or sorghum. The porridge is cooked until creamy and then mixed with chunks of fresh aloe vera pulp for added nutrition and flavor. This dish makes for a hearty breakfast option that keeps you full throughout the morning.
Dish 5
North African aloe vera tea infusion
North African cuisine has another interesting use of aloe vera: tea infusion. Here, dried leaves are steeped in hot water, along with herbs like mint or sage. The infusion yields a soothing beverage with potential digestive benefits. It is consumed after meals or during leisurely afternoons with friends and family members alike.