5 delicious green pea recipes you'll love

Green peas are a versatile and nutritious ingredient that can elevate the simplest of dishes. Packed with vitamins and minerals, they make an excellent addition to any meal. Whether you are looking for a quick snack or a hearty main course, green peas can be the star of the show. Here are five delightful recipes that highlight the unique flavor and texture of green peas.

Dish 1 Creamy green pea soup Creamy green pea soup is a comforting dish that can be prepared in no time. Simply saute onions and garlic in olive oil until soft. Add fresh or frozen green peas, vegetable broth, and let it simmer for about 10 minutes. Blend until smooth, then stir in cream or coconut milk for richness. Season with salt and pepper to taste, and serve hot with crusty bread.

Dish 2 Green pea risotto For a creamy, flavorful risotto, green peas are a perfect addition. Start by cooking arborio rice in a little olive oil until translucent. Gradually add vegetable broth, stirring continuously until the rice is tender but firm to bite. Stir in cooked green peas, Parmesan cheese, and fresh herbs like mint or basil for an aromatic touch. This dish makes for a great main course or side.

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Dish 3 Spicy green pea curry Spicy green pea curry is an exciting way to enjoy this legume. Start by frying onions, ginger, and garlic in oil until golden brown. Add tomatoes and spices like cumin, coriander, turmeric, and chili powder for heat. Once the tomatoes have softened, add the green peas and simmer until they are tender yet firm. Garnish with cilantro before serving over rice or flatbreads.

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Dish 4 Green pea fritters Green pea fritters are an excellent snack or appetizer option that can be prepared quickly. Mash cooked green peas with flour, breadcrumbs, and spices like cumin seeds, salt, and pepper. Shape them into small patties, and shallow fry until golden brown on both sides. Serve hot with yogurt dip or chutney on the side.