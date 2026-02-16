Love idli? Try these variations today!

Idli, a staple of South Indian breakfast, is loved for its soft, fluffy texture and mild flavor. However, street vendors across India have come up with some exciting twists to this classic dish. These variations add unique flavors and ingredients, making idli a versatile option for all. From spicy to sweet, these street-style idlis offer something for everyone. Here are five delicious variations you must try.

#1 Rawa idli: A semolina twist Rawa idli is made with semolina instead of rice batter. This variation is popular in Karnataka and is known for its slightly coarse texture. The semolina gives a nutty flavor that goes well with coconut chutney or sambar. Rawa idlis are usually steamed in molds similar to traditional idlis but cook faster due to the finer texture of semolina.

#2 Masala idli: Spicy delight Masala idli is a spicy version of the classic dish. In this variation, the batter is mixed with spices like cumin, mustard seeds, and curry leaves before steaming. The result is an idli that packs a punch with every bite. It's often served with tangy chutneys or spicy sambar to enhance its bold flavors.

Advertisement

#3 Kanchipuram idli: Aromatic rice cakes Kanchipuram idli hails from Tamil Nadu and is famous for its aromatic spices like black pepper, ginger, and green chilies mixed into the batter before steaming. These rice cakes are denser than regular idlis and are often served during festivals or special occasions with ghee on top.

Advertisement

#4 Sweet idli: A sugary surprise Sweet idlis are a delightful twist on the traditional savory ones. Made with jaggery and coconut, these idlis are steamed to perfection, resulting in a soft, moist texture. They are usually enjoyed as a dessert or a snack, giving a unique combination of flavors. The sweetness from the jaggery and the rich taste of coconut make them a favorite among those looking for something different.