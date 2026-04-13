5 ways peanuts are used in classic dishes

Peanuts are a staple in many African cuisines, providing a rich flavor and creamy texture to a number of traditional dishes. From stews to sauces, peanuts are used in various ways across the continent. Here are five peanut-based dishes that highlight the diversity and richness of African culinary traditions. Each dish gives an insight into how peanuts are integrated into daily meals, showcasing regional flavors and cooking techniques.

Dish 1 Groundnut soup from West Africa Groundnut soup is a popular dish in West Africa, particularly in Ghana and Senegal. The soup is prepared by blending ground peanuts with vegetables such as tomatoes, onions, and okra. The result is a thick, hearty soup that is usually served with rice or fufu. The dish highlights the versatility of peanuts, as it adds depth to the flavor without overpowering other ingredients.

Dish 2 Maafe: A Senegalese peanut stew Maafe is a traditional Senegalese stew that features peanuts as its star ingredient. The stew is made by simmering vegetables with a rich peanut paste, tomatoes, and spices like ginger and garlic. Maafe has a creamy texture and is usually enjoyed with rice or couscous. The dish showcases how peanuts can transform simple ingredients into a flavorful meal.

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Dish 3 Kelewele: Spicy fried plantains with peanuts Kelewele is a popular street food from Ghana, consisting of spicy fried plantains tossed with ground peanuts for an extra crunch. The plantains are marinated in spices like cayenne pepper and ginger before being fried to perfection. The addition of peanuts gives this snack an interesting texture contrast, making it both sweet and spicy.

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Dish 4 Peanut sauce: A versatile condiment Peanut sauce is widely used across Africa as a condiment for various dishes, like grilled vegetables or tofu skewers. This sauce combines ground peanuts with coconut milk or water, along with spices like chili powder or turmeric for flavor enhancement. It can be drizzled over salads too, making it versatile beyond just being paired solely with main courses.