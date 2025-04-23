5 delicious potato recipes to try now
What's the story
Potatoes are an inexpensive and versatile ingredient used in kitchens all over the world.
They can be converted into various kinds of dishes, each with its own distinct flavors and textures.
Whether you want a quick snack or a wholesome meal, potatoes can be the hero of your dish.
Here are five lip-smacking potato recipes that you can whip up right away, with basic ingredients and easy methods.
Comfort food
Classic mashed potatoes
Mashed potatoes are a staple comfort food and are super easy to prepare.
Simply boil peeled potatoes till they're tender. Drain and mash with butter, milk, salt, and pepper till smooth.
For a flavor kick, consider mixing in garlic or herbs like parsley or chives.
This dish goes well with various main courses or can be enjoyed on its own.
Snack time
Crispy potato wedges
Potato wedges give you a crispy alternative to fries.
Simply cut potatoes into wedges and toss with olive oil, salt, pepper, and spices of your choice- paprika or garlic powder.
Bake in the oven at 200 degrees Celsius (about 400 degrees Fahrenheit) for 30 minutes or so, until golden brown.
These wedges can be a great side dish or snack.
Savory delight
Cheesy potato gratin
Potato gratin is another rich dish perfect for special occasions.
Thinly slice potatoes and layer them in a baking dish along with cream, cheese (like cheddar or gruyere), garlic, salt, and pepper between layers.
Bake at 180 degrees Celsius (about 350 degrees Fahrenheit) for 45 minutes or so until the top is bubbly and golden brown.
Flavorful twist
Spicy roasted potatoes
If you like some heat in your meals, spicy roasted potatoes are the best option.
Cube potatoes and coat them with olive oil mixed with chili powder, cumin, paprika, salt, and pepper.
Roast at 220 degrees Celsius (about 425 degrees Fahrenheit) for 25 minutes until crispy on the outside yet soft inside.
Fresh & zesty
Herb-infused potato salad
A herb-infused potato salad gives you the best of both worlds: freshness along with that creaminess you long for, but without the heavy mayonnaise of other salads.
Boil small new potatoes whole, then halve once slightly cooled.
Toss gently together with chopped fresh herbs like dill and spring onions, dressed lightly in olive oil and lemon juice, seasoning accordingly.
Serve chilled if preferred, over room temperature options available too.