5 nutritious liquids to water houseplants with
Houseplants can flourish with proper care and watering them with nutritious liquids can further boost their growth.
While plain water is a must, some liquids can offer extra nutrients that are good for plant health.
These alternatives are generally easy to locate and use, providing a convenient way to improve your plants' health.
Here are five nutritious liquids you can use for your houseplants.
Coffee benefits
Diluted coffee for acid-loving plants
Diluted coffee can prove useful for acid-loving plants such as ferns and azaleas.
The acidity in coffee helps reduce the pH level of the soil, which these plants prefer.
Coffee also has a small amount of nitrogen, a nutrient that helps promote healthy leaf growth.
Remember to cool and dilute the coffee before using it to not damage the plant roots.
Rice water use
Rice water as a mild fertilizer
Owing to the starch content, rice water makes an excellent mild fertilizer for your houseplants.
While rinsing rice before cooking, save this water, it contains nutrients like nitrogen and phosphorus that help in plant growth.
Let it cool before using it on your plants once every few weeks for the best results.
Aquarium benefits
Aquarium water rich in nutrients
Aquarium water is naturally rich in nutrients from fish waste and decomposed food particles. This makes it an excellent natural fertilizer for your houseplants.
This nutrient-rich liquid provides essential elements like nitrogen and potassium without any added chemicals.
Just use aquarium water during regular watering sessions but avoid overwatering.
Epsom salt use
Epsom salt solution for magnesium boost
An Epsom salt solution can give your houseplants magnesium and sulfur, which are essential for their health.
Simply dissolve one tablespoon of Epsom salt in four liters of water to create this solution.
Used occasionally, this mixture can greatly improve chlorophyll production, making the plant more vigorous and green.
It's a simple yet effective way to support your plants' overall well-being sans harsh chemicals.
Compost tea benefits
Compost tea as a nutrient-rich option
Compost tea is a nutrient-rich liquid produced by extracting beneficial microorganisms from compost.
It offers essential nutrients such as nitrogen, phosphorus, potassium, calcium, magnesium, and iron. These promote healthy root development and enhance the soil's structure.
Use it on houseplants every few weeks, making sure not to overwhelm them with excess nutrition, which could do more damage than good.