Home composting: Best materials for nutrient-rich soil
If you are a plant parent, you must know by now that composting at home is a great way to recycle organic waste and provide nourishment to your plants.
Using kitchen scraps and garden waste to create compost that enriches soil fertility and plant growth is a win-win!
In this article, we will tell you what to use for a good compost pile to maintain a balanced system for nutrient-rich plants.
Vegetable peels
Vegetable peels are an excellent addition to your compost pile. They rot quickly and return vital nutrients like potassium, phosphorus, and nitrogen.
These elements are important for plant growth, helping them root and flower.
When you add vegetable peels to your compost, make sure you chop them into smaller pieces to accelerate decomposition.
Avoid adding diseased or chemically treated peels as they may contaminate the compost.
Coffee grounds
Coffee grounds are loaded with nitrogen and can be especially good for acid-loving plants like blueberries and azaleas.
They also improve soil structure by improving drainage and aeration when incorporated with other organic materials in the compost pile.
To avoid acidity getting too high, balance coffee grounds with other neutral or alkaline materials like crushed shells or wood ash.
Eggshells
Crushed shells offer a natural source of calcium carbonate, essential for cell wall development in plants.
Calcium deficiency can cause issues like blossom end rot in tomatoes and peppers.
Before adding shells to your compost bin, rinse them thoroughly and crush them into small pieces for faster decomposition.
Grass clippings
Grass clippings make an excellent green matter component due to their high nitrogen content, which speeds up the decomposition process in the compost heap.
However, avoid adding too many grass clippings at once as it can cause compaction issues, leading to poor airflow in the pile.
Instead, mix them evenly with brown materials like dried leaves or straw.
Banana peels
Banana peels are another excellent ingredient that enriches your home-made compost with potassium—a key nutrient that is responsible for strengthening plant stems, improving resistance against diseases, and enhancing fruit production.
This is particularly beneficial during flowering stages of growth cycles across various species, including roses, cucumbers, squash, etc.