Grow fresh coriander outdoors at home: Here's how
Growing coriander at home can be quite rewarding, providing fresh herbs for your kitchen and some greenery for your outdoor space.
The plant is known for its aromatic leaves and seeds and grows well in well-drained soil and sunny conditions.
With the right care and attention, you can grow the most robust and flavorful coriander.
Here are some practical tips to grow outdoor-friendly coriander.
Site selection
Choosing the right location
Coriander needs a spot that gets full sun for best results.
Pick a place in your garden that gets a minimum of six hours of sunlight every day.
Ensure the soil is well-drained to avoid the roots getting waterlogged, which can damage the plant.
If your garden soil is heavy clay or sandy, think about amending it with organic matter for better drainage and fertility.
Soil preparation
Preparing the soil
Before planting coriander seeds, prepare the soil by loosening it with a garden fork or tiller.
Remove any weeds or debris that may compete with young plants for nutrients.
Incorporate compost or well-rotted manure into the top few inches of soil to enhance its nutrient content and structure.
Aim for a slightly acidic to neutral pH level between 6.2 and 6.8.
Seed sowing
Planting coriander seeds
Sow coriander seeds directly into prepared soil after the last frost date in your area.
Plant seeds about one-half inch deep and space them approximately six inches apart in rows spaced 12 inches apart.
Water gently but thoroughly after sowing to ensure good seed-to-soil contact without washing away seeds.
Care routine
Watering and maintenance tips
Coriander plants need to be kept consistently moist but overwatering can cause root rot.
Water deeply once/twice a week depending on weather, allowing the top inch of soil to dry between waterings.
Mulching around the plants keeps them moist while also suppressing weeds that compete for resources.