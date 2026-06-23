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5 delicious recipes using banana blossoms

By Simran Jeet 10:29 am Jun 23, 202610:29 am

What's the story

Often overlooked in the kitchen, banana blossoms are a versatile ingredient that can elevate your meals. These large, purple flowers from banana plants are not just nutritious but also add a unique flavor to various dishes. Rich in vitamins and minerals, banana blossoms can be used in salads, curries, and even as a substitute. Here are five creative recipes that highlight the potential of this underappreciated ingredient.