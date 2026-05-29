5 vegetarian recipes to try this Eid Al-Adha

Eid al-Adha is a time of togetherness, celebration, and sharing delicious meals with family and friends. Alongside festive gatherings, many households prepare flavorful dishes that bring warmth and joy to the occasion. From comforting rice dishes to sweet treats, vegetarian recipes also play an important role in Eid celebrations. Here are five must-try vegetarian dishes often enjoyed during Eid al-Adha.

#1 Sheer khurma Sheer khurma is a beloved Eid dessert that brings warmth and sweetness to the celebration. It is prepared with roasted vermicelli simmered in milk, along with dates, nuts, and aromatic cardamom. The blend of almonds, pistachios, and raisins adds richness and texture, making it feel extra festive. Whether enjoyed warm or chilled, it remains a special treat many look forward to during Eid.

#2 Zarda pulao Zarda pulao is a colorful and aromatic sweet rice dish prepared with basmati rice, sugar, saffron, and cardamom. Cooked until soft and flavorful, it is topped with nuts and dried fruits like almonds, pistachios, and raisins. Its rich taste and festive appearance make it a popular choice during celebrations. Zarda pulao is truly a must-try traditional treat.

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#3 Stuffed dates with nuts Dates hold special significance during festive occasions and are especially enjoyed during Eid. One popular way to serve them is by stuffing dates with almonds, walnuts, pistachios, or coconut, creating a naturally sweet and elegant treat. These bite-sized delights are quick to prepare and loved by everyone for their rich flavor and wholesome taste.

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#4 Chickpea curry Chickpea curry is a simple yet flavorful dish that goes really well with rice or flatbreads. It is made by slow-cooking chickpeas with tomatoes, onions, and spices, giving it a rich and comforting taste. Many families prepare it during Eid because it is filling, easy to make, and always a welcome addition to festive meals.