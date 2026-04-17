Craving sweets? Try these delicious custard apple delights!

Custard apple, or sugar apple, is a tropical fruit loved for its creamy texture and sweet flavor. It is not just enjoyed as a fresh fruit but also used in various Sri Lankan snacks to add a unique taste. Here are five delicious Sri Lankan snacks made with custard apple, each offering a different way to relish this delightful fruit.

Dish 1 Custard apple pudding Custard apple pudding is a creamy dessert that combines the natural sweetness of the fruit with milk and sugar. The mixture is cooked until it thickens, and then set in molds. The result is a smooth, delicate pudding that highlights the custard apple's flavor. This snack is often served chilled and makes for a refreshing treat on warm days.

Dish 2 Custard apple ice cream Custard apple ice cream is another popular way to enjoy this tropical fruit. The pulp of the custard apple is blended with cream, sugar, and churned into a rich ice cream. The end product is a creamy dessert that balances the sweetness of the fruit with the coolness of ice cream, making it an ideal choice for dessert lovers.

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Dish 3 Custard apple jam Custard apple jam is prepared by cooking down the pulp of the fruit with sugar and lemon juice until it reaches a spreadable consistency. This jam can be spread on bread or used as a topping for various snacks. Its sweet, yet slightly tangy, flavor makes it an interesting addition to breakfast or tea time.

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Dish 4 Custard apple smoothie A custard apple smoothie is a quick and nutritious snack option. The pulp is blended with yogurt or milk, along with some honey or sugar for added sweetness, if required. This smoothie not only retains all the nutrients of the fruit but also provides a creamy texture that makes it easy to consume on the go.