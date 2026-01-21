These sour plum snacks are delicious!

Sour plum snacks are a delightful treat that has been enjoyed in China for centuries. These snacks are made from preserved plums, giving them a unique tangy flavor that is both refreshing and satisfying. They are not just a tasty snack but also have cultural significance, often being used in traditional Chinese medicine. Here are five sour plum snacks that you must try to get a taste of this timeless culinary tradition.

Snack 1 Preserved sour plums Preserved sour plums are a classic Chinese snack, prepared by soaking plums in sugar and salt. The process intensifies the natural tartness of the fruit, making it a perfect balance of sweet and sour. These plums are usually sold in small packets and can be enjoyed on their own or as an ingredient in other dishes.

Snack 2 Sour plum candy Sour plum candy is another popular treat, made by mixing plum extract with sugar and starch. The result is a chewy candy with an intense sour flavor that many find addictive. This candy is often sold in colorful packaging and makes for an easy-to-carry snack for people on the go.

Drink 1 Sour plum juice Sour plum juice is prepared by steeping preserved plums in water, creating a refreshing drink with a unique tangy taste. This beverage is especially popular during the summer months when people look for cooling drinks. It can be consumed on its own or mixed with other beverages for added flavor.

Drink 2 Sour plum tea Sour plum tea is prepared by steeping dried sour plums in hot water, creating an aromatic tea with a hint of tartness. This tea is often consumed after meals as it is believed to aid digestion. It can be enjoyed hot or cold, depending on personal preference.