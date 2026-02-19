5 delicious ways to enjoy kefir

Kefir, a fermented drink, is a staple in many African cuisines. Loaded with probiotics, it is not just healthy but also versatile. From smoothies to soups, kefir can be used in various dishes, enhancing flavors and nutrition. Here are five African-inspired recipes that use kefir, showcasing its adaptability and the rich culinary traditions across the continent.

Dish 1 Kefir and mango smoothie A refreshing mango smoothie with kefir makes for a delicious breakfast or snack option. Blend ripe mangoes with plain kefir until smooth. Add a touch of honey for sweetness if desired. This smoothie is not just creamy but also packed with vitamins A and C from the mangoes, and probiotics from the kefir.

Dish 2 Spiced kefir soup Spiced kefir soup is a unique twist on traditional soups. Start by mixing vegetable broth with spices like cumin, coriander, and turmeric. Once heated through, stir in plain kefir for creaminess without cooking it further to preserve its probiotic benefits. Garnish with fresh herbs like cilantro or parsley before serving.

Advertisement

Dish 3 Kefir flatbreads Kefir flatbreads are an easy-to-make alternative to regular bread. Simply mix flour, baking powder, salt, and plain kefir into a dough. Roll out into flat circles and cook on a hot griddle until golden brown on both sides. These flatbreads go well with stews or can be eaten alone as a snack.

Advertisement

Dish 4 Fruit salad with kefir dressing A fruit salad drizzled with a kefir dressing makes for a refreshing side dish or dessert option. For the dressing, whisk together plain kefir, lemon juice, honey, and a pinch of salt until smooth. Pour over a mix of seasonal fruits like oranges, apples, and bananas for added flavor complexity.