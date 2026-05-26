5 delicious ways to use melon seeds

African egusi, a melon seed, is famous for its versatility in the kitchen. Rich in protein and healthy fats, it makes an excellent ingredient for many dishes. Here are five unique ways to use egusi in your cooking. From soups to snacks, these methods will help you discover new flavors and textures with this traditional African ingredient.

Dish 1 Egusi soup with spinach Egusi soup is a staple in many West African countries. The dish combines ground egusi seeds with vegetables such as spinach or bitter leaf. The seeds give the soup a thick texture and nutty flavor. To prepare, saute onions and tomatoes, add the ground egusi paste, and simmer with water until thickened. Stir in spinach leaves for added nutrition, and serve hot with rice or fufu.

Dish 2 Egusi pancakes for breakfast Start your day with egusi pancakes, a savory twist on traditional breakfast fare. Mix ground egusi with flour, water, salt, and spices to form a batter. Cook on a skillet until golden brown on both sides. These pancakes can be enjoyed plain or topped with avocado slices or yogurt for added flavor.

Advertisement

Dish 3 Egusi-stuffed bell peppers Transform bell peppers into a nutritious meal by stuffing them with an egusi mixture. Combine cooked rice or quinoa with ground egusi paste, diced vegetables like carrots and peas, and seasonings of your choice. Fill halved bell peppers with this mixture, and bake until tender. This dish offers a delightful combination of textures and flavors.

Advertisement

Dish 4 Crispy egusi fritters as snacks Egusi fritters make for a crispy snack or appetizer option. Blend soaked chickpeas with ground egusi seeds, onions, garlic, herbs, and spices to form a thick batter. Shape into small patties or balls before frying them in hot oil until golden brown. Serve these fritters hot with dipping sauces like chutney or yogurt-based dips.