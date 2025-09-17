5 delightful recipes using fresh chives

With their mild onion flavor, chives are such a versatile herb that they can uplift a range of dishes. They are not just easy to grow, but also lend a fresh touch to your meals. Be it salads you want to elevate, or pasta you want to give a twist to, chives can be the perfect ingredient. Here are five delightful recipes that highlight the unique taste and aroma of fresh chives.

Dish 1 Creamy chive mashed potatoes Creamy mashed potatoes get an upgrade with the addition of fresh chives. Start by boiling peeled potatoes till tender. Mash them with some butter and cream for a smooth texture. Stir in chopped chives for a burst of flavor and color. The subtle onion-like taste of chives complements the richness of the potatoes, making this dish an excellent side for any meal.

Dish 2 Chive infused butter spread Create an aromatic butter spread by mixing softened butter with finely chopped fresh chives. This simple yet flavorful spread is perfect for slathering on warm bread or crackers. The infusion process allows the delicate flavors of the chives to meld beautifully with the creamy butter, offering a delightful addition to breakfast or snacks.

Dish 3 Fresh chive and lemon pasta For a light and refreshing pasta dish, simply toss cooked spaghetti with olive oil, lemon juice, and zest. Add freshly chopped chives for an herbal note that complements citrus flavors. This quick recipe is perfect for busy weeknights when you want something delicious without spending too much time in the kitchen.

Dish 4 Savory chive pancakes These savory pancakes made from flour, milk, optional ingredients, and chopped fresh chives are an interesting twist to the regular breakfast fare. Cook these pancakes until golden brown on both sides in a non-stick pan over medium heat. Serve them plain or topped simply with sour cream, if you like.