5 destinations embracing responsible travel practices

As World Earth Day 2026 approaches, the concept of responsible travel has become the norm for destinations that truly value their communities and the planet. The travel industry has entered a new era of climate awareness, with top destinations implementing sustainable policies, forming local partnerships, and offering eco-friendly experiences. From carbon-negative countries to electric-powered fjords, these places are not just visually appealing but also committed to doing good.

Eco-tourism Northern Costa Rica Northern Costa Rica, home to Rincon de la Vieja and Tenorio Volcano National Parks, is a model for eco-tourism. Visitors can enjoy community-run safaris and stay at ecolodges like Origins Lodge that use hydroelectric power and organic farming. The country runs on 99% renewable energy and has pledged to reach net-zero emissions by 2050.

Sustainable tourism The Azores, Portugal The Azores, a remote Portuguese archipelago, has been praised by the Global Sustainable Tourism Council for its integrated approach to conservation. The islands get 40% of their electricity from renewables and are aiming for carbon neutrality by 2030. Many accommodations are eco-certified, including zero-waste-inspired Lava Homes. To limit mass tourism, the regional government also implemented a "carrying capacity" study.

Advertisement

Growth through tourism Rwanda Rwanda has turned tourism into a tool for healing and growth. Gorilla trekking in Volcanoes National Park directly funds conservation and allocates 10% of permit fees to local communities. The Rwanda Development Board has capped gorilla visitor permits at 96 per day to prevent stress on wildlife. Eco-friendly lodges like Bisate and Singita Kwitonda are built with volcanic rock, powered by solar energy, and employ locals.

Advertisement

Sustainable travel Norway Norway is leading the way in sustainable travel by banning fossil fuel-powered cruises in UNESCO-listed fjords from 2026. The country has already started operating hybrid ships with lines like Hurtigruten and Havila. The Lofoten Islands have introduced eco-taxes and limit short-term rentals to preserve local culture. Oslo aims to become the world's first emission-free capital by 2030, making it a prime destination for responsible travelers.