5 fuss-free hairstyles for relaxed days
What's the story
On days when you want to be comfortable, low-maintenance hairstyles are a blessing. They keep your hair out of your face and make you look good without spending hours in front of the mirror. These styles are perfect for anyone who wants to look good without spending too much time or effort. Here are five easy hairstyles that are perfect for relaxed days.
Tip 1
Messy bun with headband
A messy bun with a headband is both practical and chic.
Simply gather your hair into a high ponytail, twist it around itself, and secure it with bobby pins or an elastic band.
Add a fabric headband to keep flyaways in check, and add a pop of color or pattern.
This style works well for casual outings or even while working from home.
Tip 2
Loose braids with scarf
Loose braids with a scarf are perfect for adding a little flair to your everyday look.
Start by parting your hair down the middle and braiding each side loosely.
Before tying off the ends, weave a colorful scarf through the braids for added texture and style.
This hairstyle is perfect for warm weather, or when you want something simple yet stylish.
Tip 3
Low ponytail with twist
A low ponytail with a twist adds elegance without much effort.
Gather your hair at the nape of your neck, and secure it with an elastic band.
Take a small section from the ponytail's base, wrap it around the elastic band to hide it, and pin it underneath with a bobby pin.
This polished look is ideal for both casual and semi-formal occasions.
Tip 4
Half-up top knot
The half-up top knot combines convenience with subtle sophistication.
Take the top section of your hair from ear to ear, and tie it into a high ponytail.
Twist this section into a bun, and secure it with pins or an elastic band, leaving the rest of your hair down.
This style gives you volume at the crown while keeping hair away from your face.
Tip 5
Sleek low bun
A sleek low bun is timelessly elegant and effortlessly easy to achieve.
Brush all of your hair back into a low ponytail at the nape of your neck, and secure it tightly with an elastic band.
Twist the ponytail around itself into a neat bun, and pin any loose strands in place with bobby pins if necessary.