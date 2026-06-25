Coconut water is a natural, electrolyte-rich drink that serves as an excellent hydration source

Stay hydrated with these healthy plant-based drinks

By Vinita Jain 12:48 pm Jun 25, 202612:48 pm

What's the story

Staying hydrated is key to good health, and plant-based drinks provide a refreshing alternative to plain water. These drinks are not just hydrating but also full of nutrients that can boost your well-being. For those just starting with plant-based hydration, here are five easy-to-make drinks that can be easily added to your daily routine. Each drink has its own benefits, making it easier for you to stay hydrated without compromising on taste or nutrition.