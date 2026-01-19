Revamp those boring chairs with slipcovers
What's the story
Updating your chairs with slipcovers is an affordable and easy way to refresh your living space. Slipcovers can protect your furniture, while also adding a pop of color or pattern to your room. They are available in different styles and materials, making it easy for you to find the perfect match for your decor. Here are five practical ways to use slipcovers for an effortless chair update.
Tip 1
Choose washable fabrics
Selecting washable fabrics for your slipcovers is a practical choice, especially in high-traffic areas. Cotton and polyester blends are popular options as they withstand regular washing without losing shape or color. This makes maintenance easy and ensures that your chairs always look fresh and clean. Regular washing can also prolong the life of both the slipcover and the underlying chair.
Tip 2
Mix and match patterns
Mixing and matching patterns can add visual interest to your space. By pairing different patterns, like stripes with florals, you can create a dynamic look that reflects personal style. Just ensure that the colors complement each other to maintain harmony in the room. This approach allows for creativity while keeping the overall aesthetic balanced.
Tip 3
Use tie-backs for style
Incorporating tie-backs into your slipcovers adds an elegant touch and keeps them securely in place. These simple fabric strips can be tied around chair arms or behind the backrest, adding style and functionality. Available in various colors and textures, tie-backs can be easily coordinated with other elements in your decor.
Tip 4
Opt for custom fit options
Investing in custom-fit slipcovers ensures a tailored look that standard sizes may not provide. While custom options may cost more upfront, they offer better coverage and a polished appearance that enhances the overall look of your furniture. This is especially true for oddly shaped chairs or those with unique features.
Tip 5
Rotate seasonal styles
Rotating slipcovers seasonally allows you to refresh your space throughout the year without a major investment. Lighter fabrics work well during warmer months, while richer textures provide warmth in cooler seasons. This rotation keeps your decor current and allows you to experiment with different styles over time.