For that edgy look, try these undercuts 

Managing thick Indian hair can be a challenge, but edgy undercuts can offer a stylish solution. These hairstyles not only reduce bulk but also add a modern twist to your look. Whether you're seeking something bold or subtle, an undercut can be customized to suit your personal style and hair type. Here are five edgy undercuts that work well with thick Indian hair.

#1 The classic fade undercut The classic fade undercut is a timeless choice for those looking to keep it simple yet stylish. It features short sides that gradually blend into longer hair on top. This style works well with thick Indian hair as it reduces volume while maintaining a clean appearance. The fade can be adjusted in length according to preference, making it versatile for different face shapes and personal styles.

#2 Textured top undercut A textured top undercut adds dimension and movement to thick Indian hair. The top section is left longer and styled with texture, while the sides are kept short with an undercut. This style works well for those who like to play with different hairstyles, as the textured top can be styled in various ways, like spikes or tousled waves.

#3 Asymmetrical undercut The asymmetrical undercut is perfect for those who want to make a bold statement. One side of the head has shorter hair than the other, creating an edgy contrast that draws attention. This style works well with thick Indian hair as it adds interest without overwhelming the overall look. It is ideal for those who want to showcase their personality through their hairstyle.

#4 Mohawk-inspired undercut For the adventurous souls, a mohawk-inspired undercut is an ideal pick. The style features short sides with a strip of longer hair running down the center of the head. This bold look can be customized with different lengths and textures on top, giving you the freedom to express yourself while managing thick locks.