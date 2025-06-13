Do these wrist exercises daily
What's the story
Strengthening your wrists is important for improving overall hand function and preventing injuries.
While many people ignore wrist exercises, they are extremely important for athletes, musicians, and anyone who uses their hands extensively.
The best part? You can improve wrist strength without any equipment.
You can do these exercises anywhere, and they work great in building endurance and flexibility in the wrists.
Here are 5 exercises that'll help you achieve stronger wrists.
Circular motion
Wrist rotations
Wrist rotations are a simple but effective exercise to enhance wrist flexibility and strength.
Just extend your arm in front of you with your palm facing down to do this exercise.
Slowly rotate your wrist in a circular motion clockwise for 10 repetitions and then switch to counterclockwise for another 10 reps.
This movement increases blood flow to the area and improves joint mobility.
Flexibility boost
Prayer stretch
The prayer stretch is a great way to improve flexibility while also strengthening the wrists.
Begin by placing your palms together in front of your chest as if praying.
Gently lower your hands towards your waist, keeping them pressed together, until you feel a stretch in your forearms and wrists.
Hold the position for 15 seconds before returning to the starting position.
Grip strengthener
Fist clenches
Fist clenches target both grip strength and wrist endurance effectively.
Start by holding one arm out in front with an open hand, then gradually clench it into a fist as tightly as you can without causing any discomfort or pain.
Maintain this position for a brief moment before releasing back into an open hand again.
Repeat this 10 times per hand.
Stretching routine
Wrist flexor stretch
The wrist flexor stretch improves flexibility and muscle strength of the forearms.
Extend one arm forward at shoulder height, palm facing up.
With your opposite hand, gently pull the fingers back towards you, feeling a stretch in your forearm.
Hold for fifteen seconds before switching arms.
The regular practice improves flexibility and strength, leading to a better wrist health and function.