Strengthening your wrists is important for improving overall hand function and preventing injuries.

While many people ignore wrist exercises, they are extremely important for athletes, musicians, and anyone who uses their hands extensively.

The best part? You can improve wrist strength without any equipment.

You can do these exercises anywhere, and they work great in building endurance and flexibility in the wrists.

Here are 5 exercises that'll help you achieve stronger wrists.