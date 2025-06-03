5 exercises for a powerful trunk core
What's the story
Building a strong trunk core is an essential part of fitness and stability.
A powerful core not only improves athletic performance but also aids in day-to-day activities by improving balance and posture.
Engaging in targeted exercises can strengthen these muscles the right way.
Here are five exercises focusing on developing a robust trunk core, each targeting the different muscle groups of the core area.
Stability challenge
Plank variations
Plank variations are great for working multiple muscle groups in the core.
Start with the basic plank, making sure your body forms a straight line from head to heels.
To make it more challenging, try out side planks or forearm planks.
These variations test stability and endurance levels, working deeper muscles of the abdomen and back.
Rotational strength
Russian twists
Russian twists are all about improving rotational strength and flexibility in the trunk area.
Sit on the floor with bent knees, lean back slightly and lift your feet off the ground.
Hold your hands together or use a weight as you twist your torso side to side.
This exercise can target oblique muscles effectively.
Dynamic engagement
Bicycle crunches
Bicycle crunches are a great way to engage both your upper and lower abs.
Lie flat on your back, place your hands behind your head, and lift your legs to a 90-degree angle.
Now, alternate between bringing opposite elbows to the knees, and extending the other leg outwards, resembling a pedaling motion.
This exercise guarantees a nice dynamic workout for your core, building strength and flexibility.
Core coordination
Dead bug exercise
The dead bug exercise is perfect for coordinating limbs while also working on your core.
Lie on your back with arms extended towards the ceiling; lift legs so they make right angles at hips and knees, before lowering one arm behind you as you extend the other leg forward without touching down.
Cardio boost
Mountain climbers
Mountain climbers provide a cardio boost while also focusing on the trunk core with fast, climbing-like movements.
Starting from a push-up position, alternate driving knees towards the chest in a controlled manner.
This exercise caters to different fitness levels, enabling you to progress over time with regular practice.
Aim for desired outcomes.