Top pelvic floor exercises for beginners
Pelvic floor strength is crucial for overall health, particularly for maintaining bladder control and supporting core stability.
Strengthening these muscles can improve quality of life and prevent potential issues.
Incorporating specific exercises into your routine can help enhance pelvic floor strength effectively.
Here are five exercises that target the pelvic floor muscles, providing a simple yet effective way to boost their strength and functionality.
Core focus
Kegel exercises
Kegel exercises are the most famous way to strengthen the pelvic floor muscles.
To do a Kegel, contract the muscles you would use to stop urination, hold them for a few seconds, then release.
Repeat this several times a day. Consistency is key with Kegels, as regular practice can lead to noticeable improvements in muscle tone and control.
Glute activation
Bridge pose
The bridge pose not just targets the glutes but also works on the pelvic floor muscles.
Lie on your back with knees bent and feet flat on the ground.
Raise your hips towards the ceiling while squeezing your glutes and engaging your core.
Hold the position for a few seconds before coming back down.
This exercise builds both gluteal and pelvic floor strength at once.
Full body engagement
Squats
Squats are amazing for overall lower body strength, including the pelvic region.
Stand with feet shoulder-width apart, lower your body as if sitting back into a chair while keeping knees aligned over toes, then return to standing position.
Ensure you engage your core and squeeze through your glutes during each squat to maximize benefits for pelvic floor strengthening.
Balance & stability
Bird dog exercise
The bird dog exercise improves your balance while focusing on core stability and pelvic floor engagement.
Start on all fours with your hands under your shoulders and knees under your hips.
Extend one arm forward while extending the opposite leg backward without arching your lower back or twisting your torso.
Hold briefly before returning to the start position, then switch sides, alternating limbs each time.
Static strengthening
Wall sit exercise
Wall sits offer an effective way of building endurance in several muscle groups (including those in the pelvis area) by holding static positions against the wall support structure itself!
Simply stand against a wall, slide down until thighs are parallel to the ground, and hold the posture for a few seconds.
Gradually increase the duration over time to ensure proper alignment throughout the movement.
Avoid straining the neck and shoulders during the execution process!