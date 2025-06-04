Add these core-strengthening exercises to your workout routine
What's the story
Core stability and strength are key to overall fitness, helping with balance, posture, and injury prevention.
A strong core supports you through daily activities and boosts your athletic performance.
Adding specific exercises to your routine can make a world of difference to your core strength.
From planks to Russian twists, here are five effective exercises that target the core muscles.
Static strength
Plank hold
The plank is a basic exercise that works several muscle groups at once.
For a plank, lie face down with forearms on the ground and elbows under shoulders.
Keep your body straight from head to heels, engaging your core throughout the hold.
Try to hold the position for at least thirty seconds in the beginning, and then increase the duration as you get stronger.
Rotational power
Russian twists
Russian twists emphasize on strengthening the obliques through rotational movement.
Sit on the floor with your knees bent and feet flat.
Lean back a little while keeping your spine straight.
Keeping your hands together or using a weight for added resistance, twist your torso to one side, come back to the center and the opposite side.
Do this exercise slowly to maximize muscle engagement.
Dynamic engagement
Bicycle crunches
Bicycle crunches are a great way to target upper and lower abs along with obliques.
Lie flat on your back, hands behind your head, legs off the ground at a 90-degree angle.
Bring one knee to your chest while rotating the opposite elbow towards it.
Alternate sides in a pedaling motion without pulling on neck or head.
Lower AB focus
Leg raises
Leg raises build lower abs, a rewarding challenge if you stick to it.
Lie on a mat, arms by your side, palms down.
Lift your legs to a right angle with your torso, then slowly lower without touching the floor.
Repeat for the desired number of repetitions, controlling the movement and avoiding back arching.
Maintain a steady breathing pattern throughout.
Balance improvement
Bird dog exercise
The bird dog exercise improves balance and coordination as it targets deep stabilizing muscles in the core area.
Start in an all fours position, keeping wrists directly under shoulders and knees under hips.
Extend one arm forward and the other leg back, keeping hips level.
Hold for a moment, then return to the starting position.
Switch sides and repeat.
Keep your movements smooth and controlled, focusing on staying stable throughout.