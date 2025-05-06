Elbow exercises everyone should do
What's the story
Elbow flexibility and strength are essential for several day-to-day activities as well as sports.
Improving flexibility and strength of the elbows can help prevent injuries, improve performance, and keep your joints healthy.
Here are five exercises that can boost your elbow flexibility and strength effectively.
They are easy to perform at home/gym, require minimal equipment, and offer maximum benefits.
Stretch 1
Wrist flexor stretch
The wrist flexor stretch focuses on the muscles on the inside of your forearm, which assist in elbow movement.
For this stretch, extend one arm straight out with your palm facing up.
Using your other hand, gently pull back on the fingers of the extended hand until you feel the stretch on your forearm.
Hold this position for about twenty seconds before switching arms.
Strengthen 1
Tricep dips
Tricep dips help build strength in triceps, which aid elbow extension.
For this exercise, sit on a sturdy chair/bench with your hands placed next to the hips.
Slide forward so that your hips are off the seat and lower yourself by bending your elbows to a ninety-degree angle.
Push back to return to the starting position.
Strengthen 2
Bicep curls
Bicep curls target the biceps muscles that help in elbow flexion.
Standing with feet shoulder-width apart, hold dumbbells or resistance bands at arm's length by your sides with palms facing forward.
Curl the weights towards your shoulders while keeping elbows close to your body before slowly lowering them back down.
Rotate 1
Forearm pronation/supination
This exercise enhances both flexibility and strength by emphasizing forearm rotation movements, essential for performing a range of tasks with wrist action.
Grip a lightweight object, like a hammer, vertically in one hand with an overhand grip.
Rotate it inward (pronation) and then outward (supination), maintaining a controlled motion in every repetition.
Extend 1
Overhead tricep extension
Overhead tricep extensions strengthen triceps while improving elbow mobility with full range-of-motion moves overheadly done with dumbbells or resistance bands above head level behind the neck.
Then, arms are extended up till fully straightened outwards again repeatedly done several times per set.
It is done regularly, practiced consistently over a planned time period based on individual fitness goals.