If you love papaya, you must try these recipes

Papaya is an extremely versatile fruit, which can be used in anything from salads to desserts, and offers nutritional benefits along with unique flavors. Papaya is sweet and colorful, and is rich in vitamins A and C, which makes it a healthy addition to any meal. Here are five extraordinary dishes that reflect papaya's versatility.

Dish 1 Papaya salad with lime dressing Papaya salad with lime dressing is a refreshing dish that combines the sweetness of ripe papayas with the tanginess of lime juice. To prepare this salad, slice fresh papayas into thin strips and toss them with lime juice, chopped mint leaves, and a pinch of salt. The result is a light and flavorful salad perfect for warm weather or as an appetizer before main courses.

Dish 2 Spicy papaya chutney Spicy papaya chutney has the best of sweet and spicy elements. For this chutney, you need to cook diced green papayas with chili peppers, ginger, sugar, and vinegar, until thick. This chutney goes well with flatbreads or even as an accompaniment to rice preparations. Its vibrant taste brings a fun element to regular meals.

Dish 3 Papaya smoothie bowl A papaya smoothie bowl is an easy-to-make, nutrient-packed breakfast option. Simply blend ripe papayas with bananas and coconut milk till smooth. Pour the mixture into a bowl and top it with granola, chia seeds or sliced almonds for added texture. This smoothie bowl not only gives energy to kickstart the day but also delivers essential vitamins from the fruits used.

Dish 4 Grilled papaya skewers Grilled papaya skewers are a unique way to savor this tropical fruit while barbecuing or having an outdoor party. Cube ripe but firm papayas and skewer them with bell peppers or zucchini slices if you wish. Grill these skewers over medium heat until slightly charred from all sides; serve hot as part of your meal spread.