5 facts about Earth Day you should know

Earth Day , celebrated every year on April 22, is a global reminder of the importance of protecting our planet. With billions of people and countless species depending on Earth's resources, the need for environmental awareness has never been greater. This day highlights key issues like climate change and sustainability while encouraging individuals to take meaningful action for a healthier future.

#1 Earth Day began in 1970 Earth Day was first celebrated in 1970, during a time when pollution and environmental damage were largely ignored. Inspired by growing public concern and student movements, US Senator Gaylord Nelson launched the idea to raise awareness. What started as a national event soon grew into a global movement, changing how people viewed environmental responsibility.

#2 Earth Day is the largest global environmental event Today, Earth Day is recognized as one of the largest global observances, celebrated in over 190 countries. More than a billion people participate each year through events, campaigns, and community actions. It brings together individuals, organizations, and governments with a shared goal of protecting the environment and promoting sustainable practices worldwide.

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#3 Earth Day is always celebrated on April 22 Earth Day takes place on April 22 every year. The date was originally chosen to encourage maximum participation, especially among students. Positioned between spring break and final exams, it allowed more people to get involved. Today, the same date continues to unite people globally through rallies, clean-ups, and awareness programs.

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#4 Earth Day led to major environmental laws Earth Day played a key role in shaping important environmental policies. In its early years, it helped spark the creation of laws like the Clean Air Act and Clean Water Act. Over time, it also influenced global efforts, including the signing of the Paris Agreement in 2016, which aims to tackle climate change on an international level.