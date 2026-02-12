5 floor sitting exercises to boost your well-being

Floor sitting exercises can be an effective way to improve flexibility and overall well-being. These exercises, which can be easily done at home, target various muscle groups and enhance mobility. By incorporating these movements into your daily routine, you can experience increased flexibility and reduced tension in the body. Here are five floor sitting exercises that can help you achieve these benefits.

Stretching forward Seated forward bend The seated forward bend is a great exercise to stretch the spine and hamstrings. Sit with your legs extended straight in front of you and slowly reach towards your toes while keeping your back straight. This movement helps in lengthening the spine and improving flexibility in the lower back. Hold the position for a few breaths to feel the stretch.

Inner thigh opener Butterfly stretch The butterfly stretch is perfect for opening up the hips and inner thighs. Sit with your feet together, allowing your knees to fall outwards like butterfly wings. Hold onto your feet and gently press down on your knees with your elbows for a deeper stretch. This exercise increases hip flexibility and reduces stiffness.

Advertisement

Twisting motion Seated spinal twist The seated spinal twist is an excellent way to improve spinal mobility. Sit cross-legged or with one leg extended, then twist your torso towards one side, using your opposite hand on the knee for support. This movement enhances the rotation of the spine, relieving tension in the back muscles.

Advertisement

Spinal flexion/extension Cat-cow stretch on floor The cat-cow stretch on the floor promotes spinal flexibility through alternating flexion and extension. Start on all fours with hands under shoulders and knees under hips. Arching your back upwards like a cat, followed by dipping it downwards like a cow, enhances the flexibility of the spine and relieves tension.