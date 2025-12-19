Visiting the Netherlands? Flower festivals you can skip

The Netherlands is famous for its vibrant flower festivals, but not all of them are worth your time. Some festivals can be overcrowded, expensive, or just not as unique as you'd expect. If you're planning a trip and want to make the most of it, here are five flower festivals in the Netherlands that may not be worth your time. Here's why.

#1 Keukenhof Gardens: A crowded experience Keukenhof Gardens is one of the most famous flower festivals in the Netherlands. However, it can get extremely crowded during peak season. The massive influx of tourists can make it hard to enjoy a leisurely stroll through the gardens. Plus, the entrance fee is relatively high compared to other local events. If you prefer a more peaceful experience, you may want to skip this festival.

#2 Bloemencorso Bollenstreek: High traffic and costs While Bloemencorso Bollenstreek is famous for its colorful parades, it also suffers from high traffic and costs. The event draws huge crowds which can lead to long waits and traffic jams in nearby areas. Accommodation prices also tend to spike during this time, making it an expensive affair for visitors. If you're not keen on dealing with these issues, you may want to consider other options.

#3 Floriade Expo: Limited floral displays Floriade Expo promises a world of horticultural innovation but may disappoint flower enthusiasts looking for an abundance of floral displays. The expo focuses heavily on sustainability and urban design, with less emphasis on traditional flower exhibits than expected. This focus might not appeal to those primarily interested in seeing vast fields of flowers.

#4 Terschelling Flower Parade: Smaller scale event The Terschelling Flower Parade is smaller in scale than other major festivals in the Netherlands. While it offers a charming local experience, it may not provide the same level of spectacle or variety as larger events like Keukenhof or Bloemencorso Bollenstreek. Visitors seeking grand displays may find this parade lacking in comparison.