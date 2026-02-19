5 delicious dishes made with groundnuts

Groundnuts, popularly known as peanuts, are a staple in several African cuisines. They are versatile and can be used in a variety of dishes, from savory stews to sweet snacks. The rich flavor and nutritional value of groundnuts make them a favorite ingredient across the continent. Here are five delightful African dishes that highlight the unique ways groundnuts are used in traditional cooking.

Dish 1 Groundnut stew Groundnut stew is a popular dish in West Africa, particularly in Ghana and Nigeria. The stew is made by grinding peanuts into a paste and mixing it with vegetables like tomatoes, onions, and okra. It is usually served with rice or fufu. The creamy texture of the groundnut paste gives the stew a rich flavor, making it a comforting meal for many families.

Dish 2 Maafe: A Senegalese favorite Maafe is a traditional Senegalese dish that features groundnuts as its star ingredient. The dish consists of vegetables such as sweet potatoes, carrots, and cabbage cooked in a peanut-based sauce. Maafe is usually served with rice or millet bread. The combination of spices and the nuttiness of the groundnuts make this dish both flavorful and filling.

Dish 3 Groundnut soup from Cameroon Cameroon's groundnut soup is a warm, comforting dish, perfect for cooler days. The soup is made by blending peanuts into a smooth paste and mixing it with vegetables like spinach or kale, along with spices like ginger or garlic for added depth of flavor. This hearty soup can be enjoyed on its own or with bread for dipping.

Dish 4 Kuli-kuli: A crunchy snack Kuli-kuli is a popular snack across West Africa, made by frying groundnut cake into crunchy bites. These snacks are often enjoyed on their own or as toppings on salads and soups, adding texture and flavor. Kuli-kuli is a versatile ingredient that enhances the taste of various dishes, making it a beloved choice for many.