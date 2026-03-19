5 healthy breakfast bowls using almonds

Almonds are a staple in most healthy breakfast bowls, thanks to their rich nutrient profile. They are loaded with healthy fats, protein, fiber, and vitamins. Adding almonds to your breakfast can give you a great start to your day. Here are five nutritious breakfast bowls that use almonds to give you a balanced meal. Each bowl is easy to prepare and can be customized to your liking.

Fresh start Almond and berry bowl An almond and berry bowl is a perfect combination of sweet and nutty flavors. Start with a base of Greek yogurt or plant-based yogurt for added protein. Top it with fresh berries like strawberries or blueberries for antioxidants and natural sweetness. Sprinkle sliced almonds on top for crunch and healthy fats. This bowl is not just delicious but also packed with nutrients to kickstart your morning.

Fiber boost Oatmeal with almonds and banana Oatmeal is a classic breakfast choice, loaded with fiber to keep you full all morning. Cook oats in water or milk until creamy, then add sliced bananas for natural sweetness and potassium. Top the oatmeal with chopped almonds for an extra dose of protein and healthy fats. This combination makes for a filling meal that supports digestive health.

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Creamy delight Almond butter smoothie bowl For those who love smoothies, an almond butter smoothie bowl is perfect. Blend almond butter with bananas and spinach for added vitamins and minerals. Pour the mixture into a bowl and top with granola or muesli for texture. Add some sliced almonds on top for an extra crunch. This smoothie bowl is creamy, satisfying, and packed with nutrients.

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Protein power Quinoa almond breakfast bowl Quinoa makes an excellent base for breakfast bowls, thanks to its high protein content compared to other grains. Cook quinoa in water or milk until fluffy, then add chopped apples or pears for natural sweetness and fiber. Top with sliced almonds for added crunch and omega-3 fatty acids, which are good for heart health.