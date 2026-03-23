How to turn banana-sesame seeds into healthy breakfast dishes

Bananas and sesame seeds are two of the most versatile and nutritious ingredients that can be added to your breakfast. While bananas provide natural sweetness and essential vitamins, sesame seeds are rich in healthy fats and minerals. Together, they can make your breakfast not just delicious but also nutritious. Here are five healthy breakfast ideas that use bananas and sesame seeds to kickstart your day the right way.

Tip 1 Banana sesame smoothie A banana sesame smoothie is an easy-to-make breakfast option that packs a nutritional punch. Blend one ripe banana with a tablespoon of sesame seeds, a cup of almond milk, and a teaspoon of honey for sweetness. This smoothie gives you potassium from the banana, calcium from the almond milk, and healthy fats from the sesame seeds. It makes for an ideal quick breakfast for those on the go.

Tip 2 Overnight oats with banana and sesame Overnight oats with banana and sesame make for a filling breakfast option. Mix half a cup of rolled oats with one mashed banana, one tablespoon of sesame seeds, and half a cup of yogurt or plant-based alternative. Let it sit overnight in the refrigerator. The next morning, you'll have a creamy oat mixture loaded with fiber, protein, and essential nutrients.

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Tip 3 Banana sesame pancakes For a delightful twist on traditional pancakes, try banana sesame pancakes. Mash two bananas in a bowl, add one cup of flour, two tablespoons of sesame seeds, and enough milk to make a batter. Cook on a skillet until golden brown on both sides. These pancakes are naturally sweetened by bananas and offer added texture from the sesame seeds.

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Tip 4 Yogurt parfait with banana slices & sesame A yogurt parfait layered with banana slices and sprinkled with sesame seeds makes for an appealing visual and a nutritious option. Start by layering Greek yogurt in a glass or bowl, then add sliced bananas followed by granola or nuts if you like, then top it all off by sprinkling some toasted sesame seeds over everything before serving immediately!