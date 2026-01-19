5 breakfast recipes using black gram

Black gram, or urad dal, is a protein-rich legume that is commonly used in Indian cuisine. It is a great source of nutrients and can be used in different breakfast dishes to kickstart your day healthily. Here are five black gram breakfast ideas that are not just easy to make but also delicious and nutritious. Each dish highlights the versatility of black gram and gives you a wholesome start to your morning.

Dish 1 Black gram dosa delight Black gram dosa is a thin crepe made from fermented black gram batter. It is crispy and can be served with coconut chutney or sambar for added flavor. The fermentation process increases the bioavailability of nutrients, making it an excellent choice for breakfast. You can prepare the batter the night before and cook fresh dosas each morning, saving time while enjoying a nutritious meal.

Dish 2 Savory black gram pancakes Savory black gram pancakes are another creative way to include this legume in your diet. By mixing soaked black gram with spices like cumin and coriander, you can make a thick batter. Cooked on a hot griddle, these pancakes are crispy on the outside and soft on the inside. They go well with yogurt or pickles, making them a flavorful start to the day.

Dish 3 Nutritious black gram upma Upma is a popular South Indian dish made from semolina or rice flakes. Replacing it with ground black gram gives an interesting twist. Add vegetables like carrots and peas for extra nutrition and flavor. This dish is not only filling but also provides essential vitamins and minerals required for good health.

Dish 4 Flavorful black gram idli Idli, the steamed rice cakes, can also be made with a mixture of fermented rice and ground black gram. This combination makes idlis soft and fluffy, and a great source of protein. Pair them with spicy chutneys or sambar for an authentic taste experience. These idlis are easy to digest, making them ideal for a light yet satisfying breakfast.