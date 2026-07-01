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5 breakfast recipes using chickpeas

By Simran Jeet 10:38 am Jul 01, 202610:38 am

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Chickpeas are a versatile and nutritious ingredient that can be easily added to your breakfast. Loaded with protein and fiber, they make an excellent option for those looking to kickstart their day with a healthy meal. Here are five creative ways to incorporate chickpeas into your morning routine, ensuring you get the most out of this amazing legume.