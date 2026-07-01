5 breakfast recipes using chickpeas
What's the story
Chickpeas are a versatile and nutritious ingredient that can be easily added to your breakfast. Loaded with protein and fiber, they make an excellent option for those looking to kickstart their day with a healthy meal. Here are five creative ways to incorporate chickpeas into your morning routine, ensuring you get the most out of this amazing legume.
Tip 1
Chickpea smoothie bowl
A chickpea smoothie bowl is an innovative way to enjoy the goodness of chickpeas in a creamy, delicious form. Blend cooked chickpeas with some banana, spinach, and almond milk until smooth. Pour the mixture into a bowl, and top it with fresh fruits like berries or kiwi, along with some granola for crunch. This breakfast is not just filling but also packed with essential nutrients.
Tip 2
Savory chickpea pancakes
Savory chickpea pancakes are another delicious option. Simply mix chickpea flour with water, chopped onions, tomatoes, and spices like cumin and coriander. Cook them on a skillet until golden brown on both sides. These pancakes can be served with yogurt or chutney for an added flavor punch. They make for an excellent source of protein and can keep you energized all morning long.
Tip 3
Chickpea breakfast burrito
Transform your mornings with a hearty chickpea breakfast burrito. Mash cooked chickpeas and mix them with diced bell peppers, onions, and avocado. Wrap this filling in a whole wheat tortilla for a fiber-rich meal that keeps you full for hours. Add salsa or hot sauce if you like some spice in your breakfast routine.
Tip 4
Roasted chickpea granola bars
Roasted chickpea granola bars are perfect for those on-the-go mornings when you need something quick, yet nutritious. Roast some chickpeas until crispy, then mix them with oats, honey or maple syrup, nuts (like almonds or walnuts), and dried fruits (like cranberries or raisins). Press the mixture into a pan and refrigerate until firm before cutting into bars.
Tip 5
Chickpea avocado toast
Chickpea avocado toast is an easy-to-make breakfast option that combines creamy avocado with protein-packed mashed chickpeas on whole grain bread slices. Top it off with sliced radishes or cucumbers, and sprinkle some sesame seeds or chili flakes for added texture and flavor. This dish is not just visually appealing, but also offers a balanced combination of carbohydrates, fats, and proteins.