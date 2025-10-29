5 hiking trails with breathtaking views

Hiking trails with breathtaking views give you a chance to connect with nature and explore the unexplored. These trails, which take you through diverse landscapes, promise an adventure of a lifetime. From mountains to valleys, these hikes are perfect for both seasoned trekkers and casual walkers. Here are five such trails that promise stunning vistas and unforgettable experiences.

#1 The Inca Trail to Machu Picchu The Inca Trail to Machu Picchu is one of the most famous hikes in the world. Spanning about 26 miles, it takes you through ancient ruins and lush forests before culminating at the iconic Machu Picchu. The trail is usually busy, so it's best to book well in advance. The best time to visit is during the dry season from May to September.

#2 The Bright Angel Trail in Grand Canyon The Bright Angel Trail in Grand Canyon National Park offers stunning views of one of the world's most awe-inspiring natural wonders. This trail stretches over nine miles one way and offers options for day hikes or overnight camping trips. Hikers can enjoy panoramic views of the canyon's colorful rock formations, and maybe even spot some wildlife along the way.

#3 The Tongariro Alpine Crossing in New Zealand The Tongariro Alpine Crossing is a must-do trek for adventure lovers visiting New Zealand. This 12-mile trail takes you through volcanic landscapes, with views of emerald lakes and rugged terrain. The hike can be done in a day but requires good fitness levels due to its challenging nature. The best time to hike this trail is during summer, when weather conditions are more favorable.

#4 The West Highland Way in Scotland Scotland's West Highland Way offers a mix of scenic beauty and cultural experiences. It winds through the Scottish Highlands over 96 miles from Milngavie near Glasgow to Fort William at Ben Nevis' foot. Walkers will encounter lochs, glens, and charming villages on their journey. This historic route takes about a week to complete at a moderate pace.