Coconut oil is an excellent natural moisturizer that can make your dog's coat shiny and soft

Dog shampoo alternatives: 5 household items that work

By Vinita Jain 12:13 pm Jun 30, 202612:13 pm

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Bathing your dog is an important part of keeping them clean and healthy. While commercial dog shampoos are easily available, some household items can make effective alternatives. These items are usually found in most kitchens and can help keep your dog's coat clean without the use of harsh chemicals. Here are five household items that can be used as dog shampoo alternatives.