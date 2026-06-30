Dog shampoo alternatives: 5 household items that work
What's the story
Bathing your dog is an important part of keeping them clean and healthy. While commercial dog shampoos are easily available, some household items can make effective alternatives. These items are usually found in most kitchens and can help keep your dog's coat clean without the use of harsh chemicals. Here are five household items that can be used as dog shampoo alternatives.
Tip 1
Baking soda for odor control
Baking soda is a versatile household item that can help neutralize odors in your dog's coat. It absorbs smells and leaves the fur smelling fresh. To use baking soda as a shampoo alternative, sprinkle some onto your dog's wet coat, rub it in gently, and rinse thoroughly with water. This method is especially useful for dogs with mild odor issues.
Tip 2
Oatmeal for sensitive skin
Oatmeal is known for its soothing properties and is perfect for dogs with sensitive or itchy skin. It can help relieve irritation and moisturize the skin at the same time. To use oatmeal, grind it into a fine powder and mix it with water to form a paste. Apply this paste onto your dog's wet coat, massage gently, and rinse well.
Tip 3
Coconut oil for moisturizing
Coconut oil is an excellent natural moisturizer that can make your dog's coat shiny and soft. It also has antibacterial properties which can help keep the skin healthy. To use coconut oil as a shampoo alternative, warm a small amount until it melts and apply it directly onto your dog's coat. Massage it in well before rinsing off with warm water.
Tip 4
Apple cider vinegar for shine
Apple cider vinegar is great for adding shine to your dog's coat while also balancing the pH levels of their skin. It also helps in detangling fur without being harsh on the skin. Mix equal parts of apple cider vinegar and water in a spray bottle. Spritz onto the damp coat, massage gently, and rinse thoroughly.
Tip 5
Aloe vera gel for gentle cleansing
Aloe vera gel is a gentle cleanser that also soothes irritated skin with its anti-inflammatory properties. It cleans dirt from fur without stripping natural oils from the skin's surface layer. Apply pure aloe vera gel directly onto wet fur, lather gently, then rinse off completely using lukewarm water.