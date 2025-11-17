5 Indian cities that deserve more attention from tourists

India is a land of diversity and culture, and its lesser-known cities are no exception. While popular destinations like Delhi and Mumbai attract millions of tourists every year, there are several other cities that offer a unique experience to travelers. These hidden gems provide an insight into India's rich history, architecture, and local life. Here are five Indian cities that deserve more attention from tourists for their unique offerings.

#1 Explore the heritage of Mandu Mandu, a small town in Madhya Pradesh, is famous for its stunning Afghan architecture and historical sites. The town has several well-preserved structures such as the Jahaz Mahal and Hindola Mahal. Mandu's scenic beauty is complemented by its lush green landscapes and serene lakes. The best time to visit Mandu is during the monsoon when the region transforms into a picturesque paradise.

#2 Discover the charm of Gwalior Famous for its magnificent fort, Gwalior in Madhya Pradesh has a lot more to offer than just history. The city is home to several beautiful palaces, temples, and museums that reflect its royal past. Gwalior Fort is one of India's most invincible forts and offers breathtaking views of the city below. The annual Tansen Music Festival draws music lovers from all over the world.

#3 Experience culture in Bhuj Bhuj, in Gujarat's Kutch region, offers an authentic experience of Gujarati culture. Famous for its handicrafts, textiles, and traditional music, this city is a haven for art lovers. The Rann Utsav festival attracts tourists with cultural performances and local cuisine tasting sessions. The Aina Mahal Palace provides a glimpse of Bhuj's royal heritage with its intricate carvings.

#4 Unveil history in Hampi Hampi, a UNESCO World Heritage Site in Karnataka, is famous for its ancient temples and ruins. The city's landscape, filled with boulders, adds to its unique charm, making it a favorite among history enthusiasts and adventure lovers alike. Hampi's Virupaksha Temple is one of India's oldest functioning temples, while the Elephant Stables offer a glimpse into royal life centuries ago.