5 Indian women scientists who made history

National Science Day 2026 celebrates the remarkable contributions of women in Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) under the theme "Women in Science: Catalysing Viksit Bharat." This special day honors India's scientific achievements and inspires future generations. Let us explore the journeys of pioneering women scientists, whose passion, determination, and innovation have shaped the nation's scientific landscape.

#1 Dr. Tessy Thomas- The Missile Woman of India Dr. Tessy Thomas is celebrated as the "Missile Woman of India" for leading the Agni missile program at DRDO. She became the first woman scientist to head a missile project, breaking gender barriers in defense research. Her work not only strengthened India's strategic capabilities but also inspired countless young women to pursue careers in aerospace and defense science.

#2 Dr. Aditi Pant- Pioneering oceanographer Dr. Aditi Pant was one of India's first female oceanographers and a trailblazer in Antarctic research. In the 1980s, she conducted crucial studies on ocean currents and marine ecosystems. Her pioneering work laid the foundation for future Indian expeditions in polar research and demonstrated that women could excel in challenging scientific fields traditionally dominated by men.

#3 Dr. Indira Hinduja- Revolutionizing reproductive science Dr. Indira Hinduja made history as India's leading gynecologist and infertility specialist. She delivered India's first test-tube baby, transforming reproductive medicine and offering hope to countless families. Her groundbreaking work in assisted reproductive technology earned her national and international recognition, highlighting the vital role of women in advancing medical science in India.

#4 Dr. Ritu Karidhal- Mars mission strategist Dr. Ritu Karidhal, an astrophysicist at ISRO, played a pivotal role as Deputy Director of India's Mars Orbiter Mission (Mangalyaan). Her strategic planning and scientific expertise helped India become the first Asian country to reach Mars on its first attempt. Her achievements inspire young women to pursue careers in space science and engineering.