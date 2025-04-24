5 jackets that look amazing with turtlenecks
What's the story
Turtlenecks are one of those versatile wardrobe staples that can be dressed up or down, which is why we love 'em so much!
And, when paired with the right jacket, they can make a stylish and cohesive outfit for all occasions.
Here are five jacket styles that would sit beautifully on turtlenecks, and tips on how to get a polished look without much effort.
Timeless choice
Classic blazer for a sophisticated look
A classic blazer is an absolute winner when it comes to sophistication.
The structured silhouette of the blazer complements the soft lines of a turtleneck beautifully, making for an elegant silhouette.
Choosing neutrals like black or navy make it versatile, so you can wear this outfit for both professional and casual occasions.
Relaxed style
Denim jacket for casual comfort
Pairing a turtleneck with a denim jacket also offers an effortlessly cool vibe.
Ideal for casual outings or weekend errands, it goes perfectly with the rugged texture of denim and adds some character to the smoothness of the turtleneck.
It makes it an ideal choice for those who appreciate laid-back style without compromising on fashion.
Bold statement
Leather jacket adds edge
For those of you looking to add some edge to your outfit, teaming a leather jacket with a turtleneck is an excellent option.
The sleekness of leather goes so well with the snug fit of most turtlenecks, it's an ensemble that's both bold and stylish.
Works well in cooler weather and adds instant flair to any look.
Cozy option
Puffer jacket keeps you warm
When warmth is your priority, think of pairing your turtleneck with a puffer jacket.
Not only do these jackets insulate you from the cold, but they also keep up the style points.
Opt for puffer jackets in bright colors or prints to make things visually interesting and keep your winter wardrobe from looking boring.
Chic layering
Trench coat offers elegance
A trench coat over a turtleneck gives you an elegant, layered look, appropriate for transitional seasons like spring and fall.
Not only do the long lines of the trench coat elongate your figure, but it also protects you from unpredictable weather conditions.
Going for classic shades like beige or khaki guarantees timeless appeal across occasions.