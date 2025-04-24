Why kiwi should be part of your daily diet
What's the story
Kiwi, a tiny fruit with a vivid green inside, is loaded with nutrients that can promote respiratory and cardiovascular health.
Apart from being the powerhouse of vitamin C, kiwi also offers antioxidants and dietary fiber which can promote overall health.
Here are the surprising benefits of kiwi in promoting these important systems of the body.
Here's how this fruit can be a great addition to a balanced diet.
Respiratory aid
Boosts respiratory function
Kiwi is loaded with vitamin C and antioxidants, both of which are vital for boosting respiratory function.
They reduce inflammation in the airways and improve lung function.
Eating kiwi regularly has been associated with reduced symptoms of asthma and other respiratory diseases.
Including kiwi in your diet can help you breathe better and have fewer respiratory problems.
Cardiovascular support
Supports heart health
The potassium present in kiwi helps in regulating blood pressure by countering sodium's effects in the body.
Further, the fiber present in kiwi also helps lower cholesterol levels, thus minimizing the risk of heart disease.
The combination of these two elements makes kiwi a heart-friendly food.
Including kiwi as part of your daily intake could lead to a better heart function over time.
Circulatory boost
Enhances blood circulation
Kiwi has essential nutrients like vitamin E and folate that promote healthy blood circulation.
These elements help prevent blood clots by enhancing platelet function and reducing oxidative stress on blood vessels.
Better circulation ensures the efficient delivery of oxygen and nutrients across the body, promoting overall vitality.
Antioxidant powerhouse
Reduces oxidative stress
The antioxidants found in kiwi fight oxidative stress by neutralizing free radicals in the body.
By doing so, they protect cells from damage that could result in chronic diseases such as heart disease or respiratory disorders.
Eating kiwis on a regular basis can make your body's natural defense against oxidative damage stronger.
Digestive aid
Aids digestion for better health
Kiwi is also known for its high fiber content. It helps in digesting food by promoting regular bowel movements and preventing constipation.
A well-functioning digestive system allows absorption of nutrients required for maintaining both respiratory and cardiovascular health.
This, in turn, contributes towards overall wellness when included consistently within one's diet plan without any hassle or inconvenience involved whatsoever!