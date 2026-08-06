Give these 5 dishes a citrus twist with kaffir lime

This hearty vegetable stew is a staple in many African households. The addition of kaffir lime leaves gives the stew a refreshing twist, balancing the spices with a hint of citrusy aroma.

To prepare this dish, simmer your choice of vegetables like carrots, potatoes, and bell peppers with onions and garlic. Add vegetable broth and spices like cumin and coriander for depth.

Toss in finely sliced kaffir lime leaves towards the end to infuse their flavor without overpowering the dish.