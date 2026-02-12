This vitamin C-loaded vegetable is ideal for breakfast dishes

Kohlrabi, a versatile vegetable, is making its mark in street breakfasts across India. With its crunchy texture and mild flavor, it lends itself beautifully to a variety of dishes. From salads to stir-fries, kohlrabi is becoming a favorite among street food vendors and customers alike. Here's a look at five innovative kohlrabi-based street breakfasts that are taking the Indian streets by storm.

Dish 1 Kohlrabi salad with peanuts A refreshing kohlrabi salad with peanuts is a hit on hot summer mornings. The dish has grated kohlrabi tossed with roasted peanuts, fresh coriander, and a dash of lemon juice. The tangy lemon and crunchy peanuts complement the crispness of the kohlrabi, making it a perfect light breakfast option. Vendors usually serve it in disposable cups for easy consumption on the go.

Dish 2 Stir-fried kohlrabi noodles Stir-fried kohlrabi noodles are an innovative twist on traditional noodle dishes. Vendors use thinly sliced kohlrabi as a substitute for regular noodles, tossing them with vegetables like bell peppers and carrots in soy sauce and spices. This dish is not only low-carb but also packed with nutrients, making it an appealing option for health-conscious consumers.

Dish 3 Kohlrabi paratha delight Kohlrabi paratha delight is a delicious stuffed flatbread that combines grated kohlrabi with spices like cumin and coriander powder. The mixture is stuffed into whole wheat dough balls and rolled out before being cooked on a hot griddle. Served with yogurt or pickles, these parathas are a filling and flavorful breakfast choice.

Dish 4 Spicy kohlrabi fritters Spicy kohlrabi fritters are made by mixing grated kohlrabi with chickpea flour, spices like turmeric and chili powder, and then deep-frying them into crispy patties. These fritters are often served hot with mint chutney or tamarind sauce for added flavor. They provide a spicy kick along with the nutritional benefits of kohlrabi.