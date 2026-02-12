This vitamin C-loaded vegetable is ideal for breakfast dishes
Kohlrabi, a versatile vegetable, is making its mark in street breakfasts across India. With its crunchy texture and mild flavor, it lends itself beautifully to a variety of dishes. From salads to stir-fries, kohlrabi is becoming a favorite among street food vendors and customers alike. Here's a look at five innovative kohlrabi-based street breakfasts that are taking the Indian streets by storm.
Kohlrabi salad with peanuts
A refreshing kohlrabi salad with peanuts is a hit on hot summer mornings. The dish has grated kohlrabi tossed with roasted peanuts, fresh coriander, and a dash of lemon juice. The tangy lemon and crunchy peanuts complement the crispness of the kohlrabi, making it a perfect light breakfast option. Vendors usually serve it in disposable cups for easy consumption on the go.
Stir-fried kohlrabi noodles
Stir-fried kohlrabi noodles are an innovative twist on traditional noodle dishes. Vendors use thinly sliced kohlrabi as a substitute for regular noodles, tossing them with vegetables like bell peppers and carrots in soy sauce and spices. This dish is not only low-carb but also packed with nutrients, making it an appealing option for health-conscious consumers.
Kohlrabi paratha delight
Kohlrabi paratha delight is a delicious stuffed flatbread that combines grated kohlrabi with spices like cumin and coriander powder. The mixture is stuffed into whole wheat dough balls and rolled out before being cooked on a hot griddle. Served with yogurt or pickles, these parathas are a filling and flavorful breakfast choice.
Spicy kohlrabi fritters
Spicy kohlrabi fritters are made by mixing grated kohlrabi with chickpea flour, spices like turmeric and chili powder, and then deep-frying them into crispy patties. These fritters are often served hot with mint chutney or tamarind sauce for added flavor. They provide a spicy kick along with the nutritional benefits of kohlrabi.
Sweet kohlrabi pancakes
Sweet kohlrabi pancakes offer an interesting sweet twist by adding grated kohlrabi into pancake batter mixed with sugar or jaggery syrup. Cooked till golden brown on both sides, these pancakes can be drizzled with honey before serving. They make an unexpected yet delightful breakfast option, balancing sweetness with the subtle taste of the vegetable itself.