5 lentils your vegetarian curry can't do without

Lentils are a staple in vegetarian curries, providing protein and texture. They are versatile, suiting various cuisines and flavors. Here are five lentils that enhance vegetarian curries, each bringing unique qualities to the dish. Knowing these lentils helps in making delicious, nutritious meals.

#1 Red lentils: Quick cooking and mild flavor Red lentils are famous for their quick cooking time and mild flavor. They break down easily while cooking, making them perfect for thickening curries. Their subtle taste complements spices, without overpowering them. Red lentils are also rich in protein and fiber, making them a healthy addition to any curry recipe.

#2 Green lentils: Firm texture and earthy taste Green lentils have a firm texture that holds well during cooking. They lend an earthy flavor to curries, which goes well with robust spices like cumin and coriander. Unlike red lentils, green ones do not break down as easily, so they remain intact in the dish. This makes them ideal for hearty stews and mixed vegetable curries.

Advertisement

#3 Black lentils: Rich flavor profile Black lentils, also known as beluga lentils, have a rich flavor profile that enhances the taste of any curry. They are small and round, resembling caviar, and retain their shape even after cooking. Black lentils pair well with bold flavors like garlic and ginger, making them ideal for spiced vegetarian dishes.

Advertisement

#4 Yellow lentils: Sweetness with nutritional benefits Yellow lentils add a hint of sweetness to curries while being packed with nutrients like iron and folate. They cook quickly and break down easily, giving a creamy texture to soups or stews without the need for dairy products. Yellow lentils go well with turmeric or saffron, enhancing both color and taste.