5 lightweight tunics for summer leggings

As we near summer, the search for comfortable yet stylish outfits becomes our priority. Lightweight tunics worn with leggings make for the perfect combination of comfort and style. These tunics are made to keep you cool and make your look with leggings better. Here are five lightweight tunics that can amp up your summer wardrobe, making you chic and comfortable all season long.

#1 Breezy cotton tunic Cotton tunics are a summer staple because they are breathable. A breezy cotton tunic can be paired with leggings in a jiffy, giving you the best of comfort and style. Look for options in light colors or subtle patterns to reflect sunlight and cool you off. The natural fibers of cotton allow air to pass through, making it perfect for warm weather.

#2 Linen blend tunic Linen blend tunics are the best bet for summers, giving you a sophisticated yet comfortable option. Famous for their moisture-wicking, these tunics keep you dry and cool. Pair them with leggings, and they make an elegant silhouette that's apt for both casual and semi-formal occasions. Breathability and stylishness of the fabric makes it a must-have in your summer wardrobe.

#3 Flowy rayon tunic Rayon is another amazing fabric for summer wear. It is lightweight and flowy. A rayon tunic will drape beautifully over leggings, giving you ease of movement and relaxed fit. Choosing vibrant prints or bold colors can add a pop of personality to your ensemble without giving up on comfort.

#4 Sleeveless tunic top For those especially hot days, sleeveless tunic tops come to your rescue. They give you respite from the heat while still looking fashionable when teamed with leggings. These tops are available in a range of styles- halter necks or racerbacks- so that you can pick as per your choice while ensuring maximum airflow.