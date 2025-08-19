Mango health benefits: Myth v/s facts

Mangoes are often celebrated for their sweetness and color, but they also bring a bunch of nutritional myths along. While some believe mangoes are too sugary to be healthy, others tout them as superfoods. Here, we aim to separate fact from fiction by looking at the nutritional content of mangoes and discovering their health benefits. Knowing this, you can make an informed decision on including mangoes in your diet.

#1 Sugar content: The sweet truth Many people are concerned about the sugar content in mangoes, worried it might contribute to weight gain or blood sugar spikes. But, while mangoes are sugary, they also provide fiber which regulates sugar absorption in the body. A regular serving of mango gives you about 15 grams of sugar and two grams of fiber. This makes them a healthier choice than processed snacks with added sugars.

#2 Vitamins and minerals galore Mangoes are packed with essential vitamins and minerals that promote good health. They are an excellent source of vitamin C, providing roughly 67% of the daily recommended intake per cup. They also contain vitamin A, which promotes eye and immune health. Mangoes also provide potassium and magnesium that promote heart health by keeping blood pressure levels in check.

#3 Antioxidant powerhouse Beyond vitamins and minerals, mangoes are also packed with various antioxidants such as beta-carotene and polyphenols. These compounds help reduce oxidative stress by neutralizing free radicals in the body. Eating foods rich in antioxidants, such as mangoes, regularly may help reduce inflammation and the risk of chronic diseases, such as heart disease and certain cancers.