Hiking in Botswana's Okavango Delta: Top trails
What's the story
Botswana's Okavango Delta is a unique stunning natural wonder, boasting a variety of hiking trails for nature lovers.
The vast inland delta, which hosts an abundance of wildlife and breathtaking scenery, makes for an ideal destination for adventurous hikers.
The trails differ in difficulty and length, making them suitable for both novice and experienced hikers.
Here are five amazing hiking trails in Okavango Delta.
Island adventure
Chief's Island Trail
One of the largest islands in the Okavango Delta, Chief's Island offers a trail that takes trekkers through different ecosystems.
From elephants, giraffes to various bird species, the trail offers opportunities to spot wildlife.
Trekking through lush forests, open savannahs, and a quiet environment, trekkers can explore the best of the delta.
This trail is perfect for those craving to experience the rich biodiversity of the delta, up close.
Wildlife encounter
Moremi Game Reserve Trail
The Moremi Game Reserve Trail takes you deep into one of Botswana's most famous wildlife areas.
You can hike through woodlands, floodplains, and lagoons while getting a glimpse of animals such as lions, leopards, and hippos in the wild.
The hike gives you an opportunity to see how land and water interact in this part of the world.
Waterway exploration
Xigera Mokoro Trail
The Xigera Mokoro Trail is where hiking meets traditional mokoro canoeing on the delta's water channels.
This one-of-a-kind experience takes trekkers through narrow waterways flanked by papyrus reeds, with crocodiles and fish eagles making for some pretty interesting aquatic life to spot.
Walking on land and gliding through water gives you a different perspective into this wetland paradise.
Cultural journey
Tsodilo Hills Trail
Apart from the stunning geological formations, Tsodilo Hills has ancient rock paintings that date back thousands of years.
The Tsodilo Hills Trail ensures that you walk through these sacred places and learn about the local history from expert guides who have stories passed down through generations.
Riverside trekking
Khwai River Trail
The Khwai River Trail runs along one side of this beautiful river, which is also part of the border between Moremi Game Reserve and Chobe National Park.
As you hike across the riverbanks, keep your eyes peeled for sightings like buffaloes grazing nearby or herds crossing shallow waters.
This scenic route offers tranquil views amid abundant flora and fauna.