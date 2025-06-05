Mascarpone magic: 5 recipes to try today
What's the story
Rich and creamy, mascarpone is an Italian cheese that can be used for both sweet and savory dishes.
The smooth texture and mild flavor make it an excellent addition to all kinds of recipes.
Whether you want to whip up a decadent dessert or a comforting main course, mascarpone can come to your rescue.
Here are five delightful recipes that highlight the versatility of this creamy cheese.
Dessert favorite
Classic tiramisu delight
Perhaps the most popular dessert to use mascarpone is tiramisu.
This classic Italian dessert features layers of coffee-soaked ladyfingers and a luscious mascarpone mixture.
The secret to the perfect tiramisu is balancing the flavors of coffee, cocoa, and mascarpone.
Letting it chill for a few hours makes it taste and feel just right, making it an ideal make-ahead dessert for parties.
Savory indulgence
Creamy mascarpone pasta sauce
For the fans of pasta draped in rich sauces, mascarpone is a fantastic substitute for regular cream-based sauces.
Melt it into your favorite tomato sauce or pesto and you have a rich, velvety sauce that clings to the pasta beautifully.
Top it with fresh herbs like basil or parsley to enhance the flavor without making the dish too complicated.
Breakfast treat
Mascarpone stuffed pancakes
Transform your breakfast routine with pancakes stuffed with mascarpone cheese.
Simply prepare your pancake batter as usual, but add dollops of sweetened mascarpone between each layer while cooking on low heat until golden brown on both sides.
Top these fluffy delights with fresh berries or maple syrup for added sweetness.
Sweet topping
Whipped mascarpone frosting
Mascarpone makes an excellent base for frosting.
Whip it up with powdered sugar and vanilla extract until it forms light peaks, and you have a smooth, airy, yet stable topping for cakes or cupcakes alike.
It pairs well alongside fruit-flavored desserts such as lemon cake, adding another dimension by balancing tartness against creaminess effortlessly.
Comfort dish
Baked mascarone risotto
Baked risotto is the ultimate comfort food—creamy rice cooked slowly with mushrooms and finished under the broiler for a golden, delicious crust.
Stirring in rich, softened mascarpone cheese makes every bite smooth and stress-relieving.