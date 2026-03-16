Whip up this apple cinnamon crisp in minutes

A five-minute apple cinnamon breakfast crisp is the perfect quick fix for busy mornings. This simple recipe combines the sweetness of apples with the warm spice of cinnamon, creating a delicious start to your day. With just a few ingredients and minimal prep time, you can enjoy a satisfying meal that fuels your morning without fuss. Ideal for those who need speed and flavor in their breakfast routine.

Ingredients Gather your ingredients To whip up this breakfast crisp, you will need apples, oats, cinnamon, honey or maple syrup, and a bit of butter or oil. These are all easy to find and store in most kitchens. The apples give you natural sweetness and fiber, while oats offer heartiness and texture. Cinnamon adds warmth, and honey or maple syrup gives you extra sweetness if you want.

Step 1 Prepare the apples quickly Start by washing and peeling two apples. Cut them into thin slices or small cubes for even cooking. Place the sliced apples in a microwave-safe bowl. Add one teaspoon of cinnamon and one tablespoon of honey or maple syrup for flavor. Mix well so that the apples are evenly coated with the cinnamon and sweetener.

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Step 2 Add oats for texture Next, add half a cup of oats to the bowl with the spiced apples. Oats will give you a chewy texture that goes well with the soft apples. Mix everything together so that the oats are evenly distributed among the apple slices. If you want, you can add a pinch of salt to balance the flavors.

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Step 3 Microwave for quick cooking Cover the bowl loosely with a microwave-safe lid or plate, leaving some space for steam to escape. Microwave on high for two minutes until the apples are tender but not mushy. Keep an eye on it while cooking to avoid overcooking, as microwaves vary in power.